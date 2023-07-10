Travis Scott to Perform at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt as Livestream Event for Utopia Album

Travis Scott will be performing at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt as a livestream event to support his upcoming Utopia album later this month.

Travis Scott Announces Pyramids of Giza Concert

On Sunday (July 9), Travis Scott revealed he will be taking his talents to Africa later this month to perform what should be an epic show at the historic Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

"Damnnnnnnn I misss yall," Travis posted on Twitter on Sunday night before posting the official show announcement a few minutes later. The event will take place on July 28.

"UTOPIA LIVE AT THE PYRAMIDS CANT WAITTTT TO SEE YA," Travis Scott captioned the post.

VIP tickets for the event were going for $210 U.S. dollars, with premium seats going for $130. The event is already sold out.

Travis Scott's Utopia Album

Though he has not announced an official release date, all signs are pointing to Travis Scott's new Utopia album coming sooner than later. Most recently, billboards began popping up in Los Angeles in promotion of the LP, which have left fans believing the long-awaited project will drop on July 21. Travis has announced pre-orders for the album are available via his website shop.travisscott.com. There will be five different cover arts for the highly anticipated album.

Travis has also been getting back in full festival mode with recent performances at the 2023 Wireless Festival and a literal ground-shaking show in Milan, Italy.

See Travis Scott promoting his upcoming show in Egypt below.

See Travis Scott Announcing His Concert at the Pyramids of Giza Below