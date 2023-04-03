Travis Scott Settles Dispute With Sound Engineer He Allegedly Attacked – Report

Travis Scott has reportedly settled his dispute with a sound engineer he allegedly attacked.

According to a TMZ report, published on Monday (April 3), an insider close to the situation reportedly told the media outlet that Travis Scott has resolved his dispute with the owners of Nebula nightclub in New York City as well as the sound engineer he allegedly attacked on March 1. Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed.

As previously reported, La Flame was accused of punching a sound engineer in the face and damaging his DJ equipment after a disagreement at Nebula. During the altercation, the Houston rapper-producer reportedly damaged $12,000 worth of equipment including a speaker and video screen. It's also alleged that Travis threw a fan's phone during his set at the club.

Following the alleged attack, the engineer spoke to FOX 5 New York from his hospital bed about the incident. The man, only identified as Mark, said the alleged kerfuffle started over sound levels.

"I was trying to tell him to lower it so it sounded good for the performance," he recalled to the news station. "But he just stuck his middle finger in my face, so I lowered the monitor a little bit so I could talk to him, and that’s when he ran around the speaker and attacked me."

The man described his injuries as being unable to turn his head and having tingling sensations in his arms.

Dorian Harrington, a talent booker who was reportedly with Travis during his surprise set, told Fox 5 that the encounter was "a total misunderstanding."

"What I saw on stage doesn’t reflect what I read in the news," Harrington said. "The music and the night turned out great and everyone left peacefully."

Although Travis Scott may have settled his dispute, the criminal investigation is still ongoing. However, an NYPD spokesperson told TMZ, "This remains an active investigation." However, another law enforcement source told the website the alleged victim stopped cooperating, which could affect the case.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's attorney and publicist for comment.