Travis Scott put a recent concert on pause just to make it rain on a fan to the reported tune of $5,000.

On Saturday (May 6), Travis Scott hit the stage in Miami at one of his most frequently visited hot spots, the world-famous club E11even. According to travel-focused TikTok page, City Ways, the Houston rapper, who's become known for his innate ability to engage fans during his shows, stopped the performance mid-concert to bless one member of his rabid fan base with five stacks as a birthday present.

In the video clip below, Travis Scott can be seen telling his DJ to stop the music before calling for someone off-camera to toss him a fat bundle of bills. With presumably $5,000 in his hand, Cactus Jack yelled out "Hey, hey, hey, kid." Once he gained the young man's attention, Travis Scott casually tossed the cash with an accurate and effective underhand throw to the eagerly awaiting fan.

With his newfound riches in hand, all for the fact that he happened to be born on the same day that he decided to see Travis Scott in concert, the fan hoisted a portion of the five racks over his head in a moment of pure triumph and gratitude for the "Sicko Mode" spitter.

The hyped yet heartwarming moment is a bit of a change of pace for Travis Scott recently. Over the past two months, the Texas-bred rhymer has been embroiled in a high-profile assault case in which Travis was accused of throwing a fan's phone at a New York nightclub before allegedly assaulting a sound engineer and causing $12,000 worth of damage to some nearby equipment. Travis Scott has since reportedly settled the dispute out of court.

As the rap game anxiously awaits the arrival of his forthcoming album, Utopia, Travis Scott says the project will drop following releases from other Cactus Jack signees such as Sheck Wes and SoFaygo.

Watch Travis Scott Make It Rain $5,000 on a Fan at E11even in the Video Below