Ice-T Claps Back at People Calling Out His Wife Coco for Scantily Clad Instagram Photos

On Tuesday (July 4), Ice-T's longtime wife Coco Austin shared photos on Instagram that had people talking. In the first post, Coco is wearing a string thong with her assets facing the camera while holding two mini American flags. The second photo shows a front view with Coco wearing a very short cut top with her under-boob exposed.

"I can't believe your husband is OK with you showing half of your munch and one day your kid too[.]," one person wrote in the comments. "You beautiful[.] You can be classy [and] sexy it's time leave that in your room with your husband."

Ice-T clapped back at the person, "Simply unfollow b***h."

Ice-T had time. When another person questioned, "How do you think your daughter will feel when she sees these pictures??" the rapper-turned actor replied, "Go do some sit ups b***h. lol."

"If you have a problem with Coco...Why do you still follow her??" Ice-T added in the comment section. "Weirdo s**t."

Ice-T and Coco

Ice-T and swimsuit model Coco Austin have been married since January of 2002. In 2015, they welcomed their daughter Chanel.

