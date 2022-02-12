Ice-T Warns Young Rappers Going to Los Angeles for Super Bowl of ‘50,000 Active Gang Members’

Ice-T has an important message for uninformed young rappers who plan on visiting the City of Angels for the Super Bowl: protect your neck.

Thousands of people are descending upon Los Angeles for the 2022 Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals taking place on Sunday (Feb. 13), including many young rappers who plan on enjoying and performing in extracurricular activities. L.A. OG Ice-T recently warned rappers coming to the city to be aware of the dangers. On Saturday (Feb. 12), the rapper-turned-actor shared an honest caution for visitors on Twitter.

"SuperBowlWeekend: Not a Threat, just a Warning," he tweeted. "Young Rappers coming to LA for the Super Bowl weekend. LA has over 50Thousand ACTIVE Gang Members.. Make sure you play it SAFE. It’s the Wild Wild West."

The weekend has already had at least one wild moment. Early Saturday morning, a Justin Beiber after-party near the Nice Guy restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard was disrupted by a fight involving Kodak Black followed immediately by a shooting that injured three people. The ages of the three people injured range from 19-60. All three victims were transported to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.

The Super Bowl halftime show is set to be heavily hip-hop curated with performances from Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J Blige. It will also be the first Super Bowl halftime show to feature deaf rappers performing, as MCs Sean Forbes and Warren "WaWa" Snipe have been tabbed to put on a precedent setting American Sign Language set.

See Ice-T's ominous warning below.