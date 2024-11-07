Ice-T Insists Rap Beef Is Amplified by Social Media

Ice-T insists rap beef is being amplified by social media.

Ice-T Discusses Social Media's Role in Rap Beef

On Monday (Nov. 4), the YouTube channel Boss Talk 101 shared a new clip from an interview with Cali rap vet Ice-T where he discusses rap beef and how it has changed over the decades.

"Hip-hop has always been competitive. So, saying I'm better than you is a part of hip-hop," Ice-T says around the one-minute mark in the video below. "The disses that’s going on, like, I can outrap you is one thing. But then when you take it to the next level, like, 'When I see you it’s a problem.'"

"The problem with beef is that it can escalate away from you," he continues. "Say I have beef with Treach and I’m talking sh*t about Treach. I could run into one of his fans on the street who wants to get active."

Ice-T believes social media only amplifies issues. "Having beef is just not smart if you can avoid it," he adds. "Another thing is [older rappers] didn’t have social media, big difference. Social media is an amplifier to everything. It amplifies everything… It forces reaction that really could be squashed so much simpler. Now, why people have a problem and take it to social media is beyond me."

Social media has played a major role in rap beef in recent years, sometimes resulting in deadly consequences. The biggest rap beef of 2024, Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar, partially played out on Instagram. Ice-T seemed unenthused about the heavy-weight lyrical scuffle at the time tweeting, "I’m sorry if I’m not interested in current Rap Beef or random Male Gossip… I’m a HUSTLER. I’m only focused on the Bag."

See Ice-T on Boss Talk 101 below.

Watch Ice-T Weigh In on Social Media's Effect on Rap Beef