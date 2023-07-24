Ice-T Blasts People for Saying Jamie Foxx Has Been Cloned Due to How Actor Looks in New Video

Ice-T is blasting people who are perpetuating the conspiracy theory that actor Jamie Foxx has been cloned.

Ice-T Responds to Jamie Foxx Clone Rumors

On Sunday (July 23), Ice-T addressed theories floating around the internet that Jamie Foxx has been cloned since the singer recently shared a video online after being out of the public eye recovering from an undisclosed illness. In Ice-T's post, which you can see below, he is reacting to a Twitter user who posted now-viral side-by-side photos of Jamie pre-illness and what he looks like now.

"People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or Ai, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died," Ice-T wrote on Twitter. "Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same??? YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos.."

Jamie Foxx Recovers After Falling Seriously Ill

Jamie Foxx was hospitalized back in April following medical complications. Initially, some reports claimed Jamie's condition was due to an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. Rumors also floated around that the Oscar-winning actor was on his death bed. He was reportedly released from the hospital the following month but mostly remained outside the public eye until he released a video statement on July 22.

"First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages," Foxx states in the video. "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through."

See Jamie Foxx's video thanking fans for their support below.

Watch Jamie Foxx's Video Statement Below