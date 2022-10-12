Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch

Jamie Foxx was turned away at the door for Cardi B's 30th birthday party last night, and the incident was captured on camera.

On Tuesday night (Oct. 11), Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. The stars were out for the event, which was attended by Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis and others. Jamie Foxx also showed up to the place to be, but he was denied entry into the event. TMZ captured footage of the strange incident.

The video begins with Jamie Foxx pulling up to the scene in a white Rolls-Royce and changing shoes before heading into the party. Moments later, he returns to the street because he did not gain access to the celebrity shindig. As the Academy Award-winning actor goes to get into his car to leave, someone affiliated with the club or party comes to notify Jamie that he's good to enter.

"Nah, we not good," Jamie Foxx fires back.

The person then shakes Jamie's hand, hoping he will change his mind. "It's all good," Jamie says. "I don't give a fuck. No, really. I love you, my n***a. It was too much."

According to TMZ, the "Slow Jamz" crooner was denied entry because he had too many people with him, as he reportedly showed up with four to five guests.

XXL has reached out to Poppy nightclub for comment.

See Video of Jamie Foxx Being Denied Entry Into Cardi B's Birthday Party Below