Is it too early to say that Cardi B is a rap legend? Some may argue it is, but based on her historical accomplishments over the years, that title feels more fitting than not. And the scariest part is that she’s just getting started in her career.

Cardi B broke out with the 2017 release of "Bodak Yellow," a mercurial banger that was equally as potent on a commercial level as it was in the streets. The chart-topping track eventually went diamond, making Cardi the first female rapper to reach that height. She now has three diamond songs under her belt, thanks to the additional releases of "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J. Balvin, plus her feature on Maroon 5’s "Girls Like You."

When it was time for Cardi to release her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, she shook the game with that project as well. For starters, it made history as the first album to have every song certified platinum. The firepower of tracks like the 21 Savage-assisted "Bartier Cardi," "Be Careful" and "Bickenhead" earned her a Grammy in 2019 for Best Rap Album. With that win, she became the first female solo spitter to secure that feat.

Her impact goes far beyond music as well, a notion that Time magazine cosigned in 2018 by naming her as one of the world’s most influential people. Back in 2019, Cardi also became the first rapper to cover Vogue in the U.S. These days, her imprint is everywhere, down to big screen appearances in R-rated movies like Hustlers (2019) to kids shows like Baby Shark's Big Show!.

Overall, winning is something that’s become synonymous with Cardi B’s name. So, in honor of her birthday (Oct. 11) and in light of her early but flourishing resume, here, XXL highlights 30 of her accomplishments for her 30th trip around the sun. Check them out below.