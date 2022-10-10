There are a lot of rappers who have ventured into the world of liqueurs. Artists such as Rick Ross, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Diddy and Jay-Z have established their own brands of cognacs, tequilas and champagnes. However, Cardi B has made a lane for herself in the celebrity booze industry with her vodka-infused whipped cream brand called Whipshots.

Cardi B launched Whipshots last December and became an instant hit among her fans and vodka lovers alike. The sweet and delectable product is the first-ever alcoholic whipped cream that offers a sense of sweetness and sophistication to go along with your choice of liquor or dessert. The boozy whipped cream is non-dairy and does not require refrigeration. It comes in three different flavors: mocha, vanilla and caramel. Quite simply, Whipshots is a party in a can.

Cardi B gives whipped shots at The City of West Hollywood's Pride Parade on June 05, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

According to a press release, Whipshots started landing in retail locations in February of this year and has now expanded their availability to 14 states. Those states are California, Colorado, Texas, Washington, Florida, Arizona, Kentucky, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Nevada, Illinois, Hawaii, Missouri and Indiana.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer Whipshots to even more consumers in more locations across the country," said Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands, the maker of Whipshots. "The demand for Whipshots has been astounding and shows what is possible when you have an incredible product and elite retail partners."

To find out where you can buy Whipshots in your area, head over to whipshots.com.

Watch Cardi B's Whipshots Ad Below