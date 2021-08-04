Ice-T Trends on Twitter After Saying His Wife Still Breastfeeds Their 5-Year-Old Daughter

Ice-T found himself trending on Twitter today after revealing that his wife, Coco Austin, still nurses their daughter.

On Wednesday (Aug. 4), the veteran Los Angeles-bred rapper reaffirmed that his 5-year-old daughter, Chanel, is still sometimes breastfed by his wife after the mom sparked the conversation during a recent interview with Us Weekly.

Ice-T tweeted this morning, "News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!!."

One person responded to Ice-T's message and said, "I was today yrs old when I learned that you could breastfeed with implants. Thanks, Ice T."

Another wrote, "Ice T said we both drinking the breast milk."

Late last month, Us Weekly published an interview they conducted with Coco Austin in which she revealed that not only does she still breastfeed her daughter, but Coco doesn't plan to stop in the near future.

"Chanel still likes my boob," Coco told the publication. "She's 5 years old. A lot of people are like, 'Oh, you're not getting the nutrition after 2 years old. Why do it?' And I'm like, My child's eating steak and hamburgers. She just likes a little snack every now and then and more of the bonding between the mother. Why take that away from her?"

She continued: "She loves on it and it's not like she's getting milk from it, but she's getting her little snack and it's kind of soothing her to sleep. I don't want to deprive her of something she wants just because society says you need to stop after 2."

And of course social media is chiming in on Ice-T and Coco Austin's parental decisions. You can check out reactions to T defending his wife breastfeeding their 5-year-old daughter below.