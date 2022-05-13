Young Thug’s Rights Are Being Violated in Jail, Lawyer Says

Young Thug is allegedly staying in deplorable conditions in jail after being arrested on RICO charges earlier this week.

On Friday (May 13), Thugger's lawyer filed an emergency motion to get him released on bond, with the reasoning being the rapper is being held in unreasonable conditions in the Fulton County Jail, XXL has confirmed through legal documents. Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, tells the judge that the rapper is being housed in total isolation in a windowless room. Steel claims his client can't get any sleep because the overhead lights in his cell are kept on 24-hours and he has no access to media or human contact. Steel also claims the food the rapper is being fed is inedible. The conditions violate the rapper's constitutional rights, Steel claims.

XXL has reached out to Young Thug's team and the Fulton County Jail for comment.

As previously reported, Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other people affiliated with YSL were indicted on RICO charges on Monday (May 9). In a 56-page grand jury indictment, authorities are accusing YSL of being a violent street gang, which was cofounded by Young Thug in 2012. The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity and more.

Young Thug was arrested on Monday, while Gunna turned himself into police the following day. The same day Gunna surrendered himself to authorities, police hit Young Thug with seven additional charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; VGCSA-possession of a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a sawed-off shotgun; sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon, or silencer; and three separate charges of unlawful for person employed by/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity. Some of the additional charges appear to be a result of police searching Thug's residence in the Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead. Both Young Thug and Gunna were denied bond when they went before a judge on Thursday (May 13).