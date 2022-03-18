Mother of Young Thug’s Child Shot and Killed at 31 – Report

LaKevia Jackson, the mother of one of Young Thug's children, has reportedly died.

TMZ, who connects Jackson to Thug, reports that last night (March 17), a dispute at Metro Fun Center bowling alley in Atlanta escalated to gunfire.

Local CBS46 reporter Tori Cooper spoke to Jackson's mother, who explained that LaKevia was at the bowling alley celebrating a friend's birthday when a fight apparently broke out over a bowling ball. The suspect then allegedly waited in the parking lot for 20 minutes until LaKevia left and shot her.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was 31.

“This is truly an atrocity," said Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander. "A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute, so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible. We know who are so go ahead and turn yourself in.”

Additionally, Cooper reports that Lakeiva's mother confirmed Thug is the father of her 14-year-old grandson, Kyvion Jackson. Thugger and LaKevia met before Thug's career took off, according to Cooper's report. They both lived in the same apartment complex, where LaKevia stayed with her mom and attended South Atlanta High School at the time. Their son Kyvion "isn't doing well."

XXL has reached out to a representative for Young Thug, the Fulton County Medical Examiner and the Atlanta Police Department for further confirmation.