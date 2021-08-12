Polo G Has Debit Card Stolen, Thief Attempts to Buy OnlyFans Content

Polo G's debit card information was recently stolen and he has put the thief on blast for the random purchase they attempted to make.

On Wednesday (Aug. 11), Polo shared via his Instagram Story that someone obtained the information for his Bank of America debit card and tried to make a purchase on OnlyFans for $26.82. The transaction was made yesterday and declined by his bank. In the post's caption, the 2020 XXL Freshman wrote, "Who tf got my debit card?."

polo.capalot via Instagram

Polo G isn't the first rapper to have something stolen from him in recent months. Back in May, Akon's car was stolen while the Senegalese-American rapper was pumping gas into it in Atlanta. Akon was apparently at a QuikTrip gas station pumping gas on the passenger side of his white Range Rover SUV when someone jumped into the driver's seat of the truck and pulled off. Akon was able to track his car using the "Find My iPhone" app due to his phone being left in the car, which was later recovered by police.

Weeks prior, Lil Pump's car was broken into as well and the thieves took the rhymer's $600 nail kit. The suspects were caught on tape smashing the left rear window of Pump's Range Rover and taking the expensive nail kit. Pump's other cars—a Rolls-Royce Wraith and a Cullinan—were broken into, but nothing was taken from either of the luxury vehicles.

Luckily, Polo G's run-in with theft was on a much smaller scale.

On another note, the rising rapper recently scored his first No. 1 album on the Billboard charts with his Hall of Fame LP. In June, it was revealed that the Chicago-bred rap star moved 143,000 equivalent album units within the offering's first week. This is Polo G's second effort to land in the top five and his third top 10 debut.

