Polo G’s House Raided by Police, Rapper Led Away in Handcuffs

UPDATE (Aug. 23):

Polo G's Lawyer Gives Statement on Gun Found in Rapper's Home During Police Raid

ORIGINAL STORY (Aug. 23):

Polo G is in some legal trouble after police raided his home and led the rapper away in handcuffs.

Polo G Home Raided by Police

On Wednesday (Aug. 23), TMZ obtained video of a police raid taking place at the home of rapper Polo G. In video of the incident, a swarm of police wearing body armor can be seen in front of the Chicago rapper's Los Angeles-area home. One of them is on a bullhorn giving demands. Multiple people eventually exit the home, including Polo G, and are handcuffed and led away. According to the celebrity news site, police were executing a search warrant on the home in connection to a robbery. Four people were detained. It is unclear if anyone was arrested following a search of the home.

XXL has reached out to Polo G's team, his attorney and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Polo G's Past Legal Troubles

This isn't Polo G's first run-in with the LAPD. In September of 2021, he was arrested on a gun charge in L.A. The case was eventually dropped. Back in June of 2021, Polo G was arrested in Miami for charges including battery of a police officer and resisting arrest following an album release party for Hall of Fame.

See video of the Los Angeles Police Department executing a search warrant at Polo G's home below.

Watch Police Put Polo G in Handcuffs During a Raid of His Los Angeles-Area Home