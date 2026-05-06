Isaiah Rashad Says They Don’t Make a Manual for a Bisexual Black Man, Didn’t Want to Feel Ostracized From Public

Isaiah Rashad says they don't make an instruction booklet for a bisexual Black man while addressing coming out due to his leaked 2022 sex tape.

On Tuesday (May 5), Isaiah sat down with The Breakfast Club and discussed his new album, It's Been Awful. During the sit-down, he addressed the leak of his sex tape and how finally coming out has affected his life.

"I'm blessed to how everyting happened with me," he said. "And the reception of everything. Because it allowed me to really step back and re-examine what I was doing. Regardless of how much I love myself, I still put myself in an irresponsible situation for anyone to control my narrative," he added.

"At some point, I've accepted that they don't make a manual for being a bisexual Black men," he continued. "It was less hiding myself from anything, and more so not knowing how to not be ostracized."

In February of 2022, a sex tape with Isaiah and another man started making its rounds on social media. He addressed the leak during his performance at the 2022 Coachella Festival.

"I've seen y'all messages and all that sh*t, all the positivity. Y'all ni**as kept me alive these last couple months," he told the crowd.

He later confirmed he is sexually fluid.

Check out Isaiah Rashad opening up about moving forward after his leaked sex tape below.

Watch Isaiah Rashad Talk About His New Album and the Affects of Coming Out on His Career

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