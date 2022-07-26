Soulja Boy Threatens to Post Footage of Altercation With YouTuber Charleston White

Soulja Boy is still steaming over his altercation with YouTuber Charleston White last week. Now, he's threatening to post the footage of the infamous incident.

On Tuesday (July 26), Soulja Boy hopped on Instagram to vent about his run-in with Charleston White in Miami last Friday that resulted in SB getting maced by the controversial social media figure. During the Live session, the rapper threatened to put out the yet-to-be-seen video of the wild incident.

"I ain't seen no muthafuckin video yet," Soulja Boy says around the eight-minute mark of the video while holding stacks of cash. "I'm finna drop this muthafuckin video since niggas wanna ... aight, bet. Watch this."

He continues: "I was gonna keep it cordial, keep in gangsta. But niggas wanna hop on the internet doing all that ... aight. Watch this. But until niggas show me $100,000 or some white teeth. I don't wanna hear nothing about it. Broke ass niggas. I bet you never touch $1 million."

Soulja Boy jokingly adds, "Y'all niggas scary, nigga. Hashtag pepper spray gang, nigga. Hopping out on you bitch niggas. Get your pepper spray ready."

Soulja Boy and Charleston White got into an altercation in Miami on July 22, after SB reportedly approached White to confront him about disparaging comments the YouTuber made about Soulja during a recent interview. White admittedly maced Soulja and his crew, causing them to retreat before things got out of hand. He recounted the situation hours later on Instagram.

"They don't know if they'd been tased. They don't know what happened to that..." White said on Instagram while getting a good laugh out of the situation.

"I hit they muthafuckin ass one more time just for goodness sake," he added. "[Soulja Boy] said, 'Bruh, you maced me?' Yeah, nigga ... That nigga said, 'I just wanna talk.' ... Next time you niggas better holla with a bullhorn. You better use the police bullhorn and say, 'Hey, we wanna talk.' Other than that, shit, you can't just walk up to a nigga like me hollerin about you wanna talk. I don't wanna talk to nan son of a bitch. Hell nah ... What if he hit me across my head with one of them rings, put that eye out?"

Soulja Boy has since clapped back at Charleston White, calling him out for using a weapon instead of facing him man to man.

"If I knew that you niggas was gon’ get on the internet, talk all of this gangsta shit, all of this crazy shit, and reach in your girl purse and start spraying pepper spray in the air running, nigga, like it’s a trail, nigga, running with pepper spray. What the fuck?" he said.

"I thought you niggas was gangstas," he added. "Niggas pulling out pepper spray and doing the dashboard. Nigga, stop talking about Big Draco. Nigga, stop saying my name, nigga. Got you niggas pulling out pepper spray and doing the dash, nigga."

The saga continues.

Watch Soulja Boy Threaten to Post Footage of His Altercation With Charleston White Below