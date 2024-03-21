YouTuber Charleston White Insists He’s Putting Boosie BadAzz Back in Jail for Threats

YouTuber Charleston White is insisting he is going to get Boosie BadAzz locked up for allegedly threatening a club promotor for attempting to book White.

Charleston White Calls Out Boosie

On Wednesday (March 20), Charleston White shared a video on social media where he called out Boosie for allegedly contacting a club promotor in the rapper's hometown of Baton Rouge, La., and warning him not to book Charleston or something bad would happen to the promotor and controversial social media figure.

"Boosie, I'ma put your muthaf**kin a*s in jail, n***a," White says in the video below. "You making threats to the promotor? I got a recorded phone conversation with witnesses on the phone saying the promotor is scared for his life that he got to live in Baton Rouge, that Boosie gon' send them people to get you."

"You finna go to jail," White added. "You gon' be on your knees. Them knees gon' be bleeding again, diabetic freak."

Charleston White Doubles Down

Charleston White doubled down on Instagram. He shared a screenshot of a phone contact labeled "Baton Rouge Promotor," along with text messages.

"So Lil Boosie making threats?" he captioned the post. "I’ve already contacted law enforcement concerning these possible threats against my life."

This is not the first time Charleston White has had static with a rapper. He's traded barbs with Saucy Santana, Blueface, T.I., Freddie Gibbs and others in the past. In 2022, he got into an altercation with Soulja Boy in Miami.

XXL has reached out to Boosie's team for comment.

Check out video of Charleston White threatening to get Boosie locked up below.

Watch Charleston White Call Out Boosie