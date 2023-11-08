Saucy Santana Claps Back at YouTuber Charleston White for Dissing Saucy in Beef With DJ Akademiks

Saucy Santana wants all the smoke with Charleston White after the controversial YouTuber dissed Saucy for his beef with DJ Akademiks.

Saucy Santana Goes In on Charleston White

On Wednesday (Nov. 8), Saucy Santana went on Instagram to air out Charleston White after the YouTuber dissed him using homophobic slurs.

"Charleston White, you mush-mouth, cock-eye b***h," Saucy prefaced his message, which can be seen below. "Ain't nobody scared of no f**king gay bashing. N***as been gay bashing since I was in muthafu**kin high school. And I been whippin' a*s since muthaf**kin high school. That's a muthaf**kin fact. F**k n***a, keep my name out your muthaf**kin mouth, b***h."

Saucy continued: "First of all, I addressed DJ Akademiks because he did an interview with VladTV and they both was speaking on me. And he done spoke on me muthaf**kin before. Stay off the internet reading the muthaf**kin blogs and do your research."

Charleston White Bashes Saucy Santana

Saucy Santana's diatribe comes after Charleston White interjected himself into the Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks beef during an interview with Street Stars that aired over the weekend. White sided with Ak and dissed Saucy in the process.

"This is where we are supposed to come in as straight men and go to gay bashing," White said during the interview about the Saucy and Ak beef. "We supposed to join together as straight men with DJ Akademiks and gay bash the s**t out that punk. Get your gay a*s somewhere."

He continued: "Listen, DJ Akademiks is a blogger. He got a right to have an opinion. This is his career."

Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks Beef

This whole situation stems from Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks trading shots last week after Saucy took exception to Ak talking about him in a recent VladTV interview and the blogger's disparaging comments about the City Girls. Saucy also blasted Wack 100 for instigating the beef.

See Charleston White interjecting himself in the Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks beef below.

Watch Saucy Santana's Response to Charleston White