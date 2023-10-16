Blueface Gives Big Shout-Out to Saucy Santana for Putting Fans on to Jaidyn Alexis’ ‘Barbie’ Song

Blueface is giving Saucy Santana props for putting people on to his artist-children's mother Jaiden Alexis' new song.

Blueface Shouts Out Saucy Santana

Blueface is in full promotion mode for his artist Jaidyn Alexis' new single "Barbie," which dropped on Oct. 2. Over the weekend, the Los Angeles rapper shouted out Alexis and gave 2022 XXL Freshman Saucy Santana props for helping promote Alexis' new song.

"Fastest growing artist I’ve ever seen I’m impressed my dam self 4 months 4 songs," Blueface wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday (Oct. 15). "My bitch doing better then yo bitch...My bitch song playing in every club rn...Big shoutout to saucysantana he put y’all on fr."

Blueface's Saucy shout-out comes after Saucy shared video on his Instagram Story turning up to "Barbie" at one of his concerts.

Blueface Comments on Writing "Barbie" Lyrics

Last week, Blueface responded to backlash he received for penning "Barbie" for Alexis, who is signed to his Milf Music record label.

"Come one, cuh. Y'all really think I wrote that?" Blueface questioned in a video shared on social media. "I'm a whole [throws up gang sings] out here, cuh. You really think I wrote that? Dead homies? That's disrespectful, cuh."

"So, y'all calling a n**ga zesty, cuh?" continued. "That's what y'all saying? Dead homies? School Yard Crip? That n***a that just [makes motion of pulling out gun and throwing punches]? The n***a that do all the issues? Y'all calling me zesty, cuh? So, if I wrote them lyrics, that mean I'm zesty?"

Peep Blueface's X posts celebrating Jaidyn Alexis' success below.

See Blueface Crediting Saucy Santana for Putting People on to Jaidyn Alexis' New Song