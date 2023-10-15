Blueface’s Mom Posts Photo Showing Her Bare Butt, He Posts Sick Face Emoji

Blueface's mom posted a photo showing her bare butt, and in response, Blue posted a nauseated face emoji.

Blueface's Mom Posted a Semi-Nude Photo, Blue Gets Sick

On Sunday (Oct. 15), fans were stunned when Blueface's mother accidentally posted a photo of herself posing with her bare butt out on her Instagram Story. In the NSFW photo, Blue's mom, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, is bending over and taking a selfie to show her behind in front of a large wall mirror over the toilet. She's sticking her tongue out to the camera as well.

The picture went viral on social media, including X, formerly known as Twitter. Naturally, the image made its way to Blueface's timeline, and it appears to have made him ill.

"Ewww lol," he tweeted. "Old lady Booty cheeks [tears of joy emoji] [nauseated face emoji]."

Meanwhile, Karlissa apologized for the semi-nude photo on her IG Story. In a post she wrote, "I promise I did not moon y'all for clout. Hell my daddy called me about see my old rusty ass."

"That was an accident. I sent it to my husband," she continued. "Y'all ain't worth my ass for clout."

Karlissa Responds to Blueface's Tweets

Blueface's mom also caught wind of her son's tweets and delivered a response on her Instagram Story.

"Now I said it was accident BN But it look better than the one you spent yo life savings on," she wrote in her message, which you can see below.

Karlissa is referring to Blueface reportedly spending $30,000 on a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) for his ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis.

The "Thotiana" rapper saw her IG message and responded to her on X.

"Y are you comparing your booty cheeks to the lady I sleep with every night that's a lil creepy lol[.] What is the correlation[?]," he tweeted.

Of course, Blueface's mom had to have the last word and clapped back with: "Keep trying me and I'll post the before pictures I gave you a head start MF keep playing."

It's safe to say that Blueface and Karlissa have a unique son and mother relationship.

Check out Blueface poking fun at his mom after she posted a photo showing her bare butt below.

See Blueface and His Mom Go Back and Forth Over Her Semi-Nude Photo

Blueface bluefacebleedem/Twitter loading...

Blueface mom karlissa_angelic/Instagram loading...

Blueface mom karlissa_angelic/Instagram loading...

Blueface @bluefacebleedem/Twitter loading...

Blueface mom karlissa_angelic/Instagram loading...