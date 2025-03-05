Lyrical Rap Is in Good Hands With the Return of JID

With the debate raging about whether lyrics still matter in hip-hop, one person who has never wavered in carrying the flag for the spittas is JID.

The Atlanta rapper's evolution from his origins as a solo artist and part of the group Spillage Village has been impressive. His fluid ability to stitch together impressive rhyme schemes is uncanny. Enough to earn him a spot on J. Cole's Dreamville roster in 2017, where he's continued to show and prove that he's one the game's elite lyricists.

It's been almost three years since the release of his most recent album The Forever Story, which received critical acclaim. Last spring, he scored his first solo top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when the single "Surround Sound" went viral on social media.

Though JID's first hit was powered by a push from social media, a "TikTok rapper" he is not. In the years since his album release, features like "Crazier" with Ab-Soul and John Legend's "Dope" have left fans clamoring for more. The wait appears to be almost over.

In a recent interview with I-D magazine, JID announced his new album is done and almost ready to be released to the masses.

"It's done. It's turned in. It's been turned in," JID revealed. "It's coming really f**ing soon. It's been a long time in the making. All the T's are crossed and I's are dotted and I think we are in a good position to build this new world."

This appears to be a separate project from the joint album with Metro Boomin that has been teased. So, it looks like the possibility of getting two projects from the Georgia lyricist may be high.

While Tyler, The Creator is on tour, Kendrick Lamar preps for a cross-country jaunt himself, Cole is on hiatus and Drake is in love song mode, fans of mainstream lyrical rap should rest easy knowing JID is locked and loaded.