Pusha T Shrugs Off Drake’s Apparent Diss to Him on Leaked Jack Harlow Song

Pusha T seems to be unbothered by the apparent diss aimed at him by Drake on a recently leaked Jack Harlow song.

In an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club that dropped on Friday (April 22), Pusha T was asked if he was preparing to drop another response in his ongoing feud with Drake after a leaked Jack Harlow track featuring Drizzy made its rounds online. Despite the fact that many people believe that some of Drake's rhymes on the Jack Harlow track, tentatively titled "Have a Turn," are subliminal shots aimed at Pusha T, the It's Almost Dry MC isn't sweating it at all this time.

In answering the question from The Breakfast Club host Angela Yee, King Push said that he's likely to let the OVO boss slide on this one. He feels as though Drake's flow on the leaked Harlow record makes it sound like it was recorded quite some time ago.

“Man, you know what? I think, like, I even heard that, and it, like, it sounds old to me,” the "Diet Coke" spitter said. “Like, the flows sound old."

Pusha T then explained that, in his opinion, he already got the best of Drake when it comes to lyrical warfare with songs such as "The Story of Adidon," and that the content of the Certified Lover Boy rapper's disrespectful bars simply doesn't cut deep enough to warrant a response.

"Then it’s like, even what is the considered, like, the shots. It’s like, bro, after what I’ve done, like the 'middleman’ talk and all that type of talk. That’s not, like, that's not scathing for me. I’m here to, like, burn down everything."

In the aforementioned Harlow joint, "Have a Turn," which leaked back on April 13, it's been presumed that Drake's perceived disses toward the "Neck & Wrist" rhymer imply that Pusha T doesn't quite live up to the drug kingpin persona he often portrays in his raps.

"All I hear is plug talk comin’ from middleman/All I hear is tall tales comin’ from little men,” Drizzy spits. "If I see ya', I spit in ya' faces, ha-tu/Daytonas with the green faces.”

Watch Pusha T's interview with The Breakfast Club below. Fast-forward to the 14:00-mark to hear Push's response to the apparent diss from Drake on the leaked Jack Harlow song.

Listen to Pusha T's new album, It's Almost Dry, which dropped on Friday (April 22) below.