MSNBC Correspondent Uses Pusha-T’s ‘S.N.I.T.C.H.’ to Explain What Cooperating With Feds Means – Watch

MSNBC correspondent Ari Melber is famous for reciting rappers' lyrics to help his television show's audience better understand a particular news story that he’s covering on The Beat With Ari Melber.

On his recent news broadcast, which was posted on YouTube on Wednesday (June 9), Melber recited Pusha-T’s lyrics on “S.N.I.T.C.H.,” from the rapper's 2013 debut album, My Name Is My Name, while explaining that the term "snitch" means to cooperate with the FBI.

The use of Pusha's song is in relation to the correspondent's news report about Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, who is under criminal investigation by the New York Attorney General’s office in regards to his taxes. The feds hope the pressure will turn Weisselberg into a cooperating witness against former President Donald Trump, who is under a criminal investigation as well.

“Covering his own tracks, he didn’t care that,” says Melber, quoting the G.O.O.D. Music president. “We had a legacy he killed, I got to wear that/Break your heart when the man you call your brother, be the same one that set in motion all them undercovers/From great friends now it’s no affiliation, divided by the time he was facing.”

Push was elated to watch Melber use his bars on the show. The Virginia native hopped on his Instagram page on Thursday (June 10) to share a clip of the MSNBC host mentioning his rhymes. "I have to be the most quoted on @thebeatwithari . @arimelber do the numbers and let the people know...," King Push captioned the video.

This isn't the first time that Melber has used rap lyrics to explain his point of view or breakdown a specific subject matter on his show. Previously, the news analyst has used Quavo's lyrics on Migos' 2018 track "Walk It Talk It" and Mobb Deep's classic 1995 song "Shook Ones Part II" to rant about former POTUS Trump.

You can watch Ari Melber's full break on Allen Weisselberg cooperating with the feds below. Fast forward to the 10:33-mark to catch him mentioning Pusha-T's song "S.N.I.T.C.H."