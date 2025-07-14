Pusha T Reveals Why There Is No Jay-Z Feature on New Clipse Album

Last week, Clipse dropped their long-awaited fourth major label album, Let God Sort Em Out, which was sans a speculated surprise guest appearance from Jay-Z. Pusha T recently revealed why Hov failed to appear on the LP.

Pusha Explains Why Jay-Z Did Not Appear on LGSEO

Pusha and Malice reunited on the long-awaited album on July 11. The 13-song project features guest appearances from Nas, Tyler, The Creator, Stove Good Cooks and more. While there was speculation that Jay-Z would be on the project, Jigga does not appear on the highly praised LP. The same day of the album's release, the Virginia duo appeared on The Breakfast Club, where King Push explained why the collab did not come to fruition.

"He was sent 'Chains & Whips,' 'M.T.B.T.T.F.', ['So Be It']," Push says around the 27:05 mark of the interview below. "Hov had the album. It was all for him to...whatever he wanted to do."

"Nothing moved his spirit?" cohost Charlamagne Tha God asks.

"I don't know, man," Push responds.

Clipse's Ties to Jay-Z

Clipse's new album was released through Jigga's Roc Nation distribution company. The duo inked a partnership deal with the Roc earlier this year after parting ways with Def Jam. The split came after Clipse refused to remove Kendrick Lamar from the album at Def Jam's request. Instead of doing so, the group paid a seven-figure buyout to get out of their Def Jam contract. The group's manager, Steven Victor, was able to negotiate a deal with Roc Nation in a day.

"Once I knew that we had, in principle, a deal in place with Def Jam [to leave], I got on the phone with Jay-Z," Victor said in June. "I was like, 'Look, this is what's happening. We've been talking about doing X, Y, Z, together. There's an opportunity here to do this album. What do you think?"

"He hit me back right away, like, 'You just made my day. Let's figure it out. What do we need to get it done?" he continued. "I went back to Pusha, and said, 'Listen, Jay's gonna give us a very artist-friendly deal, we get to own the masters, and they'll put the marketing power of Roc Nation behind it. You guys are friends. It's a great outcome.' We worked out the deal in less than 24 hours."

