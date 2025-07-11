Let the Lyrics Sort Em Out – 16 of the Coldest Bars on Clipse’s New Album

The long-awaited Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out, is finally here. With top-notch production from Pharrell and elite-level bars from Pusha T and Malice, the project is worthy to be praised and has no shortage of hot lines from the Thornton brothers and their lyrical codefendants.

Clipse always come correct when it comes to delivering lyrical dope. The new project is no different. The new album features a cast including Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, Nas, Stove God Cooks and others. Everyone brings their A-game on the LP. Most notably, Malice, who clearly had his tetanus shot, as the rust of being away from the rap game for over a decade has had no effect on his bars.

"Over half a mill' we call focaccia, reachin' for akasha/Never leavin' home without my piece like I'm Mahatma/From the tribe of Judah, I'm Mufasa," he snaps on the lead single "Ace Trumpets."

King Push continues to be the leader of the anti-social social club with mean double-entendre coke raps.

“They content create, I despise that/I create content then they tries that," he raps on "P.O.V" featuring Tyler, The Creator.

The legend Nas wigs on the title track. "Bring it/Only thing you killin’ is precious time/Used to clash with Decepticons, I was dumbo, deaf and blind/So, cancel me before I unleash the panther me/The pantheon is a family, we some upstanding Gs," Esco raps.

When it comes to kitchen talk, LGSEO is another chef's kiss from the Virginia duo.

Check out some of the hottest bars on Clipse's new album Let God Sort Em Out below and listen to the project in full after that.