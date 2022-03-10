Drake Is Amazed That He Can See the Moon While the Sun Is Out

Nothing seems to surprise Drake, but when a celestial occurrence happened while he was vacationing in Turks and Caicos, the superstar rapper was amazed that he could see the moon while the sun was out.

On Thursday (March 10), Drizzy jumped on his Instagram Story to share a video he took of himself chilling in a pool and filming a half moon and the sun together on a bright sunny day.

"You could see that shit," he says in the clip. "That's crazy. You can see the moon...while the sun's out. What? That is crazy."

Not to burst Drake's bubble, but this is not a rare phenomenon. The moon and the sun are always somewhere in the sky, but we can't always see them.

According to astrophysicist Cheyenne Polius, president and cofounder of the Saint Lucia National Astronomy Association in the Caribbean region, the sun is so bright during the day that it often smothers the light from the moon and the stars, which explains why you don't always see the moon in the daytime. However, as the moon orbits around the Earth, away from the sun, the increased sunlight helps make it visible. When it's farther from the sun and visible above the horizon, it's easier to see it during the day.

"The best time to see the moon during the day is when it's in the first and last quarter phases (90 degrees away from the sun) because that's when we can see half of the moon's lit side while the sun is still up," Polius told The Washington Post in July of 2020.

And that's exactly what Drake saw before his very eyes in the clip above. It's pretty cool and amazing nonetheless.

Another really cool thing is Drake's budding friendship with Jack Harlow.

On Wednesday (March 9), Harlow posted on his Instagram page a hilarious video of himself looking over Drizzy's shoulder in Turks and Caicos while the 6 God was laser-focused on his smartphone. The 2020 XXL Freshman was apparently trying to see who Drake was texting.

Drake caught wind of the clip and slid into the comment section, insisting that he didn't know Jack was behind him. "I swear I didn't know what was going on I was googling wtf a weng weng drink was," he wrote, adding several cry-laughing emojis.

Drake responds to jack harlow’s instagram post. @jackharlow via Instagram loading...

As for what a Weng Weng drink is, it's a cocktail mixed with vodka, tequila, brandy, bourbon, scotch, rum, orange juice, pineapple juice and a pinch of grenadine poured into a collins glass.

Drake would later return the favor by sharing a funny photo on his Instagram Story of two teenage White boys hugging each other and comparing them to him and Harlow. "Me and Jackie Boy in our Turks bag, he captioned the image.

Check out another clip and photo of Drake and Jack Harlow on vacation in Turks and Caicos below.