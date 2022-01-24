Drake Wins Artist of the Year for XXL Awards 2022

With the undeniable track record Drake has obtained over the last decade, the 6 God is pretty much unstoppable in the rap game. His Artist of the Year win for the XXL Awards 2022 gives credence to his success, especially for his impact over the last year.

The announcement came today (Jan. 24.) Other artists up against Drake for Artist of the Year for XXL Awards 2022 included Doja Cat, J. Cole, Kanye West, Nas, Tyler, The Creator and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Drake was also nominated for Album of the Year for Certified Lover Boy, which he won, Male Rapper of the Year, Song of the Year, Video of the Year for "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Future and Young Thug.

Fans had been playing the waiting game for Drizzy to unleash a full-length album since 2020. Their patience served them well in 2021. Not only did they receive a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for Certified Lover Boy in September of last year, but the album stayed at the top of the chart for five weeks and has been there for 19 weeks altogether.

His singles "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Future and Young Thug, "Knife Talk" with 21 Savage, the Lil Baby-assisted "Girls Want Girls" have been receiving heavy rotation on digital streaming platforms and airways alike.

He was also named the top-streamed artist of 2021 in the U.S., earning 8.6 billion streams, which means that every one in 131 streams was a Drizzy record.