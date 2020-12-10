Pusha-T Confirms Kanye West and The Neptunes Will Produce His New Album

Pusha-T has new music on the way and it'll feature beats from a couple super producers.

On Tuesday (Dec. 8), Pusha-T and his manager, Steven Victor, who is also the head of Victor Victor Worldwide, spoke about the Virginia native's forthcoming album, which will contain production from Kanye West and The Neptunes—Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

"As of right now, it's only ’Ye and Pharrell—and [The] Neptunes, I'm sorry," King Push told Victor during Rap Caviar's Instagram Live discussion earlier this week. "That's it. Ain't nothing to talk about. You know I bring the best out. I bring the best out of everybody."

The G.O.O.D. Music president's last album, Daytona, dropped back in 2018, and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The effort was executive produced by Kanye and Pusha himself while Victor served as co-executive producer.

Not too much music has come from the Clipse member following the release of his third LP two years ago. However, he was supposed to appear on the deluxe version of the late Pop Smoke's debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, but Push requested that his verse be removed following some lyric controversy.

Back in July, a leaked version of the song "Paranoia," which appears on the deluxe edition of the beloved Brooklyn rapper's Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon album, surfaced online featuring verses from Pusha-T, Young Thug and Gunna. Thugger wasn't fond of Pusha's bars as it allegedly contained jabs at Drake. Thug also said he was unaware that Pusha's rhymes were going to be about the Toronto rapper.

"I don't respect the Pusha t verse on the song with me and gunna cause I don't have nun to do with y'all beef nor does Gunna, and if I knew that was about him [Drake] I would've made changes on our behalf.. this rapper shit so gay," Thug said in an Instagram post at the time.

Pusha later responded to Young Thug in a series of Instagram Story messages. Push noted that Thug was only on the song per Pusha's request and that he isn't seeking the Atlanta rhymer's respect for what Pusha contributes to the rap game.

In the end, Pusha didn't appear on the track, which is No. 29 on Pop's deluxe album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, that dropped on July 20—what would've been Pop's 21st birthday.