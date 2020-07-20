Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Beats Made by Respected Producers in the Game

Hip-hop at it's core is lyrics on a beat, with both being vital for the final product. Throughout the genre's history, there have been some truly incredible beats that turned producers into stars, and more unsung beat-makers served as a shining light for an already strong catalog. There are some classic songs that most hip-hop fans are aware of, along with other jams that may have been missed. From Dr. Dre to Metro Boomin, Mannie Fresh to Mike WiLL Made-It, producers from all generations have been killing it for quite some time. Here, XXL highlights some of the best hip-hop beats made by respected producers in the game, all of which are worthy of having a light shined on them.

There are plenty of beats that have stood the test of time, and are widely-regarded as big moments in rap. One such production is DMX's "Ruff Ryder's Anthem," produced by Swizz Beatz. Swizz is a member of Ruff Ryders and served as their main producer during the collective's heyday, and he showed out for years as he helped lift the crew up. "Ruff Ryder's Anthem" is a great beat and is strong enough that both X and Swizz will forever be tied to it.

Then there is newer production that stood out from the pack in a major way. Young Thug's "Hot" featuring Gunna is a really good single in its own right, but part of that is due to Wheezy going crazy on the boards. The use of horns and a drum that sounds like it's from another planet really created a perfect background for Thugger and Wunna to make one of their strongest collabs. Hip-hop is in a good place now and will continue to be.

Check out the Best Hip-Hop Beats Made by Respected Producers in the Game and choose your favorite.