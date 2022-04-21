Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid Trash-Talks Drake After Beating Toronto Raptors in Third-Straight Playoff Game

The Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid recently had some choice words for Drake after his team beat Drizzy's hometown Toronto Raptors squad for the third-straight NBA playoff game.

On Wednesday (April 20), the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors in overtime 104-101, with Joel Embiid putting up an impressive stat line of 33 points and 13 rebounds. After the game, the dominant center didn't miss the opportunity to trash-talk Drake, who was sitting courtside during the tense matchup, which took place at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

"Hey! That's what you call a fucking superstar," Embiid taunted Drake after Embiid ran into the rapper as he was walking to the locker room. "Get your ass out. I'm going for the sweep, too. You better be there..."

The MC didn't back down. "I'll be there. What do you mean?" Drake shot back. "I'll be there for the 3-1," he added, seemingly implying that the Raptors would come back from a 3-0 deficit to win the series.

For Embiid, this is clearly a case of Drake getting his comeuppance. Back in 2019, Drake taunted Embiid during a playoff game where the Raptors were putting a beatdown on the 76ers. During the game, the Certified Lover Boy rapper continually made airplane gestures at Embiid. An act that the big man did not care for.

While Drake is a huge Raptors fan, it appears he has his money on the Golden State Warriors to win the Western Conference Finals. Last week, Aubrey revealed he'd bet $200,000 on the Stephen Curry-led team to come out and win the West. Drake's last major sports bet turned out to be a dud, as he lost $100,000 betting on Duke to win the NCAA Tournament.

See video of Joel Embiid taunting Drake below.