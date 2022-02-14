Kid Cudi Lunges After Paparazzo Who Asks Him About Kanye West

Kid Cudi is throwing hands when it comes to mentioning Kanye West’s name.

On Sunday (Feb. 13), after attending the Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Cudi lunged after a cameraman who asked him about Kanye.

The Shade Room shared the tense video on their social media channels on Monday (Feb. 14). In the clip, the Cudder—flanked by two security guards—walks out of the stadium with a group of paparazzi in hot pursuit. “Hey, Cudi, what’s up, man?” the photographer says to the Ohio-born rapper who looks very annoyed by the media attention.

Cudi then appears to give the man a fair warning. “No, brother, you’ve been rolling with me, man, so just keep on walking,” he says.

That’s when the cameraman pushes his luck. “Cudi, any words for Kanye, man,” he yells.

That’s when Cudi lunges at the paparazzo and appears to shake him up a bit. "Alright, leave me alone," the guy pleads.

“Just go, just go,” Cudi says before security pulls him away.

It looks like Cudi is still bothered over Kanye announcing on his Instagram account on Saturday (Feb. 12) that Cudder won’t be appearing on his upcoming Donda 2 album.

"Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now," he shared in a since-deleted post of a seemingly handwritten letter.

It appears Ye has an issue with Cudi because he’s friends with Saturday Night Live funnyman Pete Davidson, who is currently the boyfriend of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

In response, Cudi slid in the comment section of Kanye’s post and wrote, "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahahaha.” He also added, "Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for you] brother."

The "Day 'N' Nite" rapper then went on Twitter to explain further. "We talked weeks ago about this," he tweeted. "You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE."

"Oh man im too blessed," Cudi added in a follow-up tweet.

Later that night, Kanye appeared to have doubled down on his ire against Cudi. The Chicago rapper-producer jumped on his IG page and posted a carousel of two photos: one being the cover of his and Cudi's joint project Kids See Ghosts and the other of himself, Cudi, actor Timothée Chalamet and Davidson at a dinner. Davidson's face had a red X over it. "I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER," Ye wrote in the caption of the since-deleted post

Kanye also posted a meme that featured a photoshopped Marvel's Captain America: Civil War movie poster, which puts himself, Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future battling against Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. "THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE," he wrote in the caption, presumably calling Davidson "Skete."

And finally, Kanye posted another meme of himself, Drake and J Prince next to a photo of Cudi and Davidson with the question "Who will win?" above. He captioned the since-deleted post, "OK LAST ONE FOR TONIIGHT MAYBE."

Oh, and Kanye thinks Pete Davidson used to date Hillary Clinton.

As for Kid Cudi, he seems to be in good spirts despite the Bengals loss to the Rams, 20-23. He even performed at the Bengals’ after-party. Check out the videos below.