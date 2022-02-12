Kanye West and Kid Cudi Beef Erupts, Cudi Calls Ye a Dinosaur

Kanye West and Kid Cudi have gone from friends to foes.

The beef erupted on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 12), when Ye went on social media and seemed to denounce Cudi, revealing his Kids See Ghosts collaborator would not be on Kanye's upcoming Donda 2 album.

"Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now," Kanye posted on Instagram in a seemingly handwritten letter.

The Chicago rap-mogul's gripe with Cudi appears to be the Ohio rapper's friendship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, the current boyfriend of Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

After catching wind of Kanye's memo, Cudi responded in the comments of Ye's post. "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahahaha," Cudi posted. "Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for you] brother."

Cudi then addressed the issue on Twitter. "We talked weeks ago about this," Cudder posted. "You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE."

"Oh man im too blessed," Cudi added in a follow-up tweet.

Cudi then began responding to his followers' thoughts on the situation. One person wrote, "Not worth losing a friendship over man. If he can’t be the bigger person than I suggest u leave him be.. he’s annoying af anyways." Cudi responded, "Very."

"God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life," Cudi added.

Another fan warned Cudi not to get in trouble reacting to Ye. "I wont!! God has his hands on me. Just got back from Paris actually love to all my fans," the rapper responded.

Kanye West has been on one recently. On Wednesday (Feb. 10), he demanded pop star Billie Eilish apologize to Travis Scott after feeling like the singer slighted Scott by stopping one of her shows to make sure a concertgoer was OK recently. "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," Kanye wrote on Instagram. "NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM."

Billie responded with confusion, commenting under the post, "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan." The post got Kanye blasted by families of victims of the Astroworld tragedy.