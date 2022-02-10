Kanye West Demands Billie Eilish Apologize to Travis Scott, Confirms Travis Will Be With Him at Coachella

UPDATE (Feb. 10):

Billie Eilish has responded to Kanye West's request for an apology, denouncing that she was alluding to Travis Scott at a recent show when she helped a fan. Last November, Scott was called out for reportedly neglecting the needs of his fans while many were being injured due to a crowd surge at Astroworld festival the same month.

On Ye's Instagram post, in which he called her out, she wrote, "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan."

ORIGINAL POST:

Kanye West has called out pop star Billie Eilish over a recent instance where she stopped a show to help a fan.

This afternoon (Feb. 10), Ye posted on Instagram a screenshot of a headline alleging Billie Eilish called out Travis Scott while stopping a recent show to help a fan who needed an inhaler. Eilish never actually mentioned Travis' name or addressed him in any way, but Kanye appears to have fallen for the misleading headline.

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," he wrote. "NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM."

The show in question took place at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Feb. 5, which is a part of Billie's Happier Than Ever the World Tour that is ongoing until April 9.

Following the mass casualty event that took place at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival last November and claimed 10 lives, it was announced that Travis would no longer be headlining Coachella festival in April. Instead, Billie Eilish and Kanye West are serving as La Flame's replacements. However, it appears that Travis' fans may get to see him perform after all seeing as though Ye said in his IG post directed towards the 20-year-old artist that he'll be accompanied on stage by Travis Scott.

The Houston rapper has yet to address any new performances after the catastrophic event at his own hometown festival last November that has resulted in backlash and billion of dollars in lawsuits, in addition to the 10 fatalities caused by a massive crowd surge.

Some reports claimed that Travis didn't stop the show although people were in the midst of suffering injuries while he was on stage.

Kanye's latest Instagram post comes on the heels of a series of uploads shared regarding him not being given the address to his daughter Chicago's birthday party last month until Travis Scott informed him, his eldest daughter North being on TikTok against his will, Ye's seemingly tumultuous divorce from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and much more.

In other Kanye related news, he shared a second IG post today in response to a social media user saying the rapper is "off the meds."

The person's comment, presumed to be under Yeezy's recent IG post, said, "Man's off the meds album gonna go crazy."

Ye captioned the upload, "THE WORLD IS RACIST SEXIST HOMOPHOBIC AND CRAZY PHOBIC AT OUR CORE ITS CHEAP AND DISMISSIVE TO SAY IM OFF MY MEDS ANYTIME I SPEAK UP PHOBIA IN THIS SENSE DOESN’T MEAN BEING AFRAID OF IT MEANS NOT GIVING POWER TO LETS BE MORE CONSCIOUS AND NOT WRITE EACH OTHER OFF SO EASILY."

