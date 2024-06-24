Joe Budden Claims Partial Responsibility for Taking Drake Down

Joe Budden says he's partially responsible for taking down Drake along with Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T.

Joe Budden Claims Partial Responsibility for Taking Down Drake

On Sunday (June 23), Budden hooped on X Spaces to address his past feud with Drake, and said he was instrumental in bringing about the downfall of Drizzy, along with K-Dot and King Push.

"I don’t think any one man takes down Drake," he said around the four-hour mark below. "I think I passed the baton to Pusha. I think Push passed the baton to Kendrick. And the job is done now."

It's true that Drake and Budden have engaged in some pretty serious beef over the years. They traded jabs on songs like “4PM in Calabasas,” “Making a Murderer Pt. 1" and more. Drake most recently came for Budden after the latter criticized Aubrey's album For All the Dogs.

"Take a chill pill, Anthony," Budden said the rapper wrote to him. "Have a drink. Throw on some instrumentals. Maybe write one of those, ‘Fellas, do your thing, lemme do my thing’ joints for old time’s sake. A little radio play would do you some good, papa."

Budden also took a victory lap after Kendrick dropped off "Not Like Us," claiming Drizzy had been beaten in his ongoing feud with K-Dot. Joe's mention of Pusha T refers to Push being deemed the winner in his 2018 battle with Drake after The Boy threw in the towel following Pusha releasing the explosive track "The Story of Adidon."

Joe Budden Wants DJ Akademiks to Stop Drake News Coverage

Budden also said recently he isn't a fan of the way DJ Akademiks has been covering Drake's feud with Kendrick. On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast called "Bad Mayo" on Thursday (June 20), Budden warned Ak that his relentless news about Drizzy seemed to be a clout-chasing move in order to get close to the Toronto star, which would diminish his credibility.

"Ak is the mouth piece. As a Drake fan, I want Ak to stop announcing things about Drake," Budden said. "The Drake releases are much better as a surprise. Anything with Ak reporting it, it just looked a way. It comes off as a mission sent from Drake."

Budden praised Ak for the "good journalistic sh*t" that he was doing, but added Ak needed to stop being biased towards Drake.

Check out Joe Budden imply he helped to take down Drake below.

Listen to Joe Budden Claim Partial Responsibility for Taking Drake Down