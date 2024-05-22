Joe Budden’s Ex Tahiry Jose Accuses Him of Abuse After Joe Blasts Diddy for Assaulting Cassie

Joe Budden's ex-girlfriend Tahiry Jose is calling the rapper-turned-podcaster out after he blasted Diddy for assaulting former singer Cassie in a viral video recently released by CNN.

Tahiry Reacts to Joe Budden Opinion on Diddy Situation

On Wednesday (May 22), the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast aired where Joe and crew discussed the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie, after cutting the segment from the previous episode. Joe blasted Diddy during his reaction, calling the disgraced media mogul a "lying sack of s**t" in response to Diddy's apology.

A few hours later, Joe's ex-girlfriend Tahiry entered the chat on a The Shade Room post about Joe's response.

"This whole s**t took me out," the former Love & Hip Hop participant posted in the comment section. "So hard to watch. So sorry for Cassie and every other woman who is currently going through it. Or has ever gone through it. It's tough."

She added in another comment, "The irony. This is so triggering. I remember Joe throwing me down a flight of stairs dragging me back into the house and me having to talk him into letting me go."

Joe Budden Responds to Tahiry's Allegations

Joe Budden responded to Tahiry's IG allegations on the same post.

"Tahiry you are a lying, failed gold digger that has abused, targeted and manipulated many men," he typed. "Outside of me you lack an identity which is why you've tried desperately to attach yourself to me for over 15 years."

Joe went on to recount times since their failed relationship that they have been together, implying she had no issue with him until now.

"The last time i saw you i purchased a mattress from you and you were happy you made the sale, you were fine then," he added. "There was that night after Starlets 6 years ago when you invited me inside your new place, you were fine then too. You were on my body your entire last stint on Love & HipHop and tried your best to disrespect my son's mother in the process, i had to ask producers to keep you away from us like the cancer you are!! Yet you continue to slight my name online because... it's your identity."

He concluded, "I don't speak to you or about you because it's low vibrational. You're a low level Dyckman con woman that's been lying about (you already know) for ages. I pray you heal and move on one day, hopefully this is our last exchange.... Prayers to all real victims."

Joe and Tahiry began dating in 2005 and had a few rough patches in their relationship resulting in them breaking up twice, with the final split happening in 2014. She has since accused him of abusing her during the relationship multiple times. Accusations that he has denied. She is not the only woman to accuse Joe of abuse. His former girlfriend Esther Baxter accused Joe of causing her to have a miscarriage due to his alleged physical abuse in 2011. He again denied the claims.

Check out Tahiry's accusational comment and Joe's response below.

See Tahiry's Comments Accusing Joe Budden of Abuse

See Joe Budden's Response to Tahiry's Accusations

