Joe Budden explains why Big Sean's disses bother him as an MC in a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

Joe Budden Explains His Problem With Big Sean

On Sunday (July 21), Joe Budden took some time on his eponymous podcast to share his thoughts on Big Sean's recent return. On July 18, the Detroit MC announced his new album Better Me Than You and dropped off his new single "Yes." However, while Budden admitted he appreciated Sean Don as a rapper, he didn't like the way Sean handles his disses.

"My problem with Big Sean is, respectfully, if you’re watching, Big Sean," Budden began at the 59-minute mark of the pod below. "I mean no disrespect by this. The vagueness in which come with his disses. That's my problem with Big Sean. Big Sean does lyrically diss people...and then we hear it as fans and we get to guessing, and then every guess we [make], he says, 'You’re wrong.' But he don’t never tell us who he’s dissing. Not that he has to, but our guesses be sounding accurate to us."

Budden used the rumored strife between Kendrick and Sean last year as an example. "When we thought that you and Kendrick had something going on for a little while. He told me on the phone I was wrong. I thought on the phone that was cap. Later, it turned out, Joe be right!"

At the tail end of 2023, a leaked track emerged online that included Kendrick appearing to fire off a few shots at Big Sean, Jay Electronica and French Montana.

"You're finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme boy/Cute a*s raps, get your puberty up," K-Dot could be heard rapping.

However, in an interview with TMZ, Big Sean denied that the bars were aimed at him, and said he and Kendrick are totally cool.

Big Sean Did Not Diss Kendrick Lamar in Recent Freestyle

It was rumored earlier in July that Big Sean had dissed Kendrick Lamar on his recent On The Radar freestyle.

"Ni**as looking for engagement like they got they knee bent/I got better things to do then find someone to beef with," Sean raps.

DJ Hed hopped on X to clarify the bars were not for K-Dot. "I talked to Sean. The bar was 'I got better things to do then find someone to beef with.' And it was not for Dot. Bar was directed at a different Gemini."

It's likely the other Gemini is Ye, whom Sean criticized in 2021 for owing him $6 million from his time with G.O.O.D Music. However, Sean denied Ye was involved.

Take a look at Joe Budden's comments about Big Sean below.

Watch Joe Budden Explain His Problem With Big Sean