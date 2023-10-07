Joe Budden Thinks Drake Should Hang Out With People His Own Age While Criticizing Lyrics on For All the Dogs Album

Joe Budden thinks Drake should hang out with people his own age while criticizing the rap superstar's lyrics on For All the Dogs album.

Joe Budden Criticizes Drake's Lyrics on For All the Dogs

On Saturday (Oct. 7), a video surfaced on social media of Joe Budden critiquing Drake's For All the Dogs album on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. In his diatribe, the veteran podcaster took issue with Drizzy name-dropping young people like popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat (on "First Person Shooter"). Joe suggested that Drizzy hang out with people his own age.

"He rappin' for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album," he said. "You are 36 [years old]. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You're going to be 37 years old. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n***as."

"I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people," he continued. "He's rapping for the kids, the streams, the accolades. He ain't trying to rap for me. I can accept that."

Joe Budden Adds That Drake Should Rap Like His Adult Peers

Joe Budden went on to add that Drake should be rapping like his adult peers like J. Cole who appears on the aforementioned song "First Person Shooter."

"I miss the Drake that was rapping for the rappers. "I miss the Drake that when he dropped, the rappers hit him. Not these little f**kin' kids," he stated.

"I don't give a f**k about you and Kai Cenat, [I know] that's gon' sound like hate," he added. "Go find some n***as your f**kin' age. Hang out with them. Get some of that sauce. F**k these kids."

TJBP cohosts Ice and Ish tried to explain to Joe that Drake has to mention the young entertainers in the game because that's what keeps him popping. But Joe disagreed and said that Drake is "the Golden Child" and that the rules of trying to stay hot in the rap game don't apply to him. For Joe, Drake is a leader not a follower.

Watch Joe Budden's explain his issue with Drake's For All the Dogs album below.

