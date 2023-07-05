Pusha T Fans Think He Has Something to Do With Cocaine Found at the White House
Pusha T is jokingly being connected to the cocaine recently found at the White House.
Fans Think Pusha T Has Something to Do With White House Cocaine
On Wednesday (July 5), a white substance that was found in the POTUS' Washington D.C. residence on July 2 had reportedly tested positive for cocaine. The news has become a trending topic and fans have been jokingly tying Pusha T, the Vincent van Gogh of Blow, to the incident.
"Cocaine in the White House is breaking news? I have a strong feeling that allllll politician parties are sponsored by Pusha T," one fan posted on Twitter.
"They found cocaine at the White House? Pusha T has 24 hours to respond," another person tweeted.
Others predicted the lines Pusha T would come up with surrounding the situation.
"100% chance Pusha T is writing a verse about the coke found in the White House at this exact moment," someone else opined.
"Cocaine inside the White House, talk about exciting/That’s a Pusha T bar, damn, let me get to writing," another Twitter user wrote as potential bars. "Fishing for attention but they mentions never biting/All that white powder they should call em Snow Biden."
Read More: Here's Pusha T's Best Verse Every Year Since 2002
Cocaine Found at the White House
On Sunday (July 2), officials discovered a white powdery substance near the entrance to the West Wing of the White House where people take tours. The discovery caused a brief shutdown of the White House. On Wednesday, officials revealed the substance tested positive for cocaine. The Secret Service has launched a full investigation into the incident.
Read More: Jadakiss Admits He Doesn't Like the Pusha T and Jim Jones Matchup - Watch
Look at tweets from Pusha T fans connecting him to the White House cocaine incident below.