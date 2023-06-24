Jim Jones Appears to Be Dropping a Response Song to Pusha T’s Diss Track

It looks like Jim Jones is gearing up to respond to Pusha T following a new Clipse track where it appeared that Push was firing subliminal shots at Capo.

Jim Jones Prepping Response Song to Pusha T's Diss Track

On Friday (June 23), a video surfaced online of Jim Jones recording a video of what appears to be his response song to Pusha T's diss track. In the clip, the former Dispet member is spitting acidic bars into a hanging microphone on the streets of New York (possibly in his hometown of Harlem). Although Capo doesn't say Push's name, he is rapping over Clipse's song that was played at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris.

But there are some hints that Jim is aiming lyrical shots at King Push. The Harlemite rapping over the Clipse beat is an obvious sign. In one line he raps, "You want beef n***as, whatchu want Arby's or the Big Mac?/When we drive through, we drive-by in the car with the big macs." Jim could possibly be referring to Pusha T's 2022 song for fast-food chain Arby's where he dissed McDonald's. And clearly, Jim prefers the big macs. Get it?

Jim also references Clipse and Baby's classic 2022 song "What Happened To That Boy."

So yeah, Capo is headed to Virginia.

Jim Jones Wasn't Impressed by Pusha T's Alleged Diss Track

On Thursday (June 22), Jimmy shared a clip on his Instagram account where he offered his thoughts on the new Clipse track that appeared to feature subliminal disses aimed at him.

"That was not a top 50 verse," he said. "Not at all. Still not in my top 50."

Watch Jim Jones Shoot His Video for His Response to Pusha T's Diss Track Below