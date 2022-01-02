Jim Jones Saves Choking Photographer’s Life by Giving CPR

Jim Jones is being hailed a hero after recently saving his friend-photographer Jerry Flete's life after the man collapsed.

Jimmy and Flete recently spoke with Inside Edition about the harrowing event in a segment that aired on Sunday (Jan. 2). According to the men, the incident happened during a recent trip to Florida for a cryptocurrency event for the rapper's Capo Coin.

"We was just literally just hanging out on a break from work. Just hanging out," Jerry explained. "It just happened so fast. Basically, I woke up, Jim giving me chest compressions and telling me, 'Wake up. Wake up.' He basically saved my life. I'm here today because of Jim."

Jim said he was alerted about the situation when his partner, Doug, called for him frantically. "I just saw Flee sitting, just going through something that didn't seem good like he was choking," Jim recalled. "He couldn't breathe, and his eyes was going back in his head, and he was catching a bit of a seizure. I actually didn't know what was going on. Kind of scared me."

The Harlem rapper jumped into action and used skills he learned as kid. "When I was younger," he continued. "I had to take these classes for CPR and all that type of things for my little sister who has a heart condition. They needed the whole family to take these special classes before she came home when she was a baby."

"I think all those classes stuck with me all the way to this day because I remember everything vividly they told me to do in certain situations," Jim said. "I got over there. I just was as frantic and confused as everybody else at first. And then something just jumped in me like, get to it. It gave him life again."

Jim is currently working on a new album, which is reportedly slated to be titled Prime 112, a nod to the restaurant that was the site of a brawl the Dipset rapper reportedly got in with Freddie Gibbs last year.