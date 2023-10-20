Gucci Mane, City Girls, Jim Jones and Byrdgang and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As another week draws to a close, the weekend is met by another round of notable hip-hop releases. A high-profile rapper-exec from Atlanta drops his first solo effort in years, a pair of female spitters from Miami get raw with their new album, a Harlem MC and his collective come through with a new LP and more.

Gucci Mane Delivers New Double LP, Breath of Fresh Air

After spending a number of years putting out projects that highlight his roster of artists on 1017 Records, Gucci Mane drops a new solo album in the form of Breath of Fresh Air. Described by Gucci himself as "a classic," Guwop has been offering fans a glimpse of what the 24-song double LP entails all throughout 2023.

Among the album's nine previously released singles, standouts include "06 Gucci" featuring 21 Savage and DaBaby as well as the Mike WiLL Made-It-produced "There I Go" featuring J. Cole. Aside from featuring a bevy of rhymers signed to Gucci's 1017 label, additional guest appearances on Breath of Fresh Air arrive by way of Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick.

Gucci and his 1017 signees celebrated the album's release on Tuesday (Oct. 17) with a special hometown performance at the Tabernacle in Atlanta. Other Atlanta hip-hop mainstays on hand at the 1017 Day event included Quavo, Latto and T.I.

City Girls Unleash RAW Album

After three years away, the City Girls have finally returned with their third studio album RAW. The pair have been hard at work despite the long gap between albums. They've collaborated with Usher, DJ Khaled and Yung Miami's former flame Diddy. Not to mention, Miami also started her own talk show Caresha Please, which recently won the 2023 BET Hip Hop Award for Best Hip Hop Platform.

Despite the drought, City Girls have fed their fans as best they can, rolling out the singles "I Need a Thug" "Piñata" and "Face Down" in support of the new project. They've also teased the album extensively. After clapping back at trolls for questioning her over new City Girls music, Yung Miami told The Cut in August that the album's delay was due to quality control.

"When you doing a project, it takes time," she said. "We’re trying to sit through it and make sure that that’s what we want to put out. It’s gonna hit different."

Jim Jones and Byrdgang Drop Compilation Album, Byrdgang 2.0

Jim Jones and Byrdgang have returned with the latest incarnation for Byrdgang 2.0, the follow-up to 2008's M.O.B. (Members of ByrdGang). The 16-track effort features Byrdgang members Dyce Payso, Keen Streetz, Yellowtapee, 34Zeussy, DramaB2R, G Mimms, Dilla Illa and more. The album also includes additional guest appearances from Melii, Fivio Foreign and Capella Grey.

This will be Jimmy's second album of 2023, following close behind his March Hitmaka collab album Back in My Prime. That album featured appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Pleasure P, Jeremih and others.

Check out other new projects this week from Young Scooter, Joell Ortiz and Kxng Crooked, Slump6s and more below.