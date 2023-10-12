Every J. Cole Feature Verse This Year Ranked

Even though he did not release a new album this year, J. Cole has still managed to drop some fire feature verses. From his appearance on Lil Durk's uplifting anthem "All My Life" to his thoughtful lyrics on Summer Walker's "To Summer, From Cole - Audio Hug," the North Carolina rhymer always seems to remind us why he's one of the best in the game.

Arguably, J. Cole's most talked-about verse was on Drake's abrasive track "First Person Shooter" on his For All the Dogs album. On the song, Cole addresses rumors that he has beef with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. During his verse, the Dreamville leader tells his fans not to believe everything they read online. He seems to be addressing recent rumors that he dissed NBA YoungBoy on Lil Yachty's "The Secret Recipe," which he is featured on.

"I still wanna get me a song with YB, can't trust everything that you saw on IG," he spits. "Just know if I diss you I make sure you know that I hit you like I'm on your caller I.D."

Near the end of the song, J. Cole boasts that he's the greatest, rapping, "When I show up, it's motion picture blockbuster/The G.O.A.T. with the golden pen, the top toucher/The spot rusher/Sprayed his whole s**t up, the crop duster/Not Russia, but apply pressure."

So with J. Cole having a phenomenal year with his lyrical appearances, XXL decided to rank his feature verses this year. Check it out below.