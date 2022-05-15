Denzel Curry Says Kanye West’s Donda and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Albums Could’ve Been Better

Denzel Curry had to get some things off his chest while he was on social media. During his Twitter rant, Denzel said that Kanye West’s Donda album and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy project could’ve been better.

On Saturday (May 14), Denzel Curry jumped on his Twitter account and started tweeting some of his observations on pop culture. Randomly, the 2016 XXL Freshman offered his critique on Ye and Drizzy’s last projects.

“Donda and CLB could’ve been better, yall niggas rich and got the greatest musicians at your disposal,” he tweeted. The 27-year-old rhymer then added, “The artwork for both projects were booty.”

While Denzel Curry may have a point, Kanye’s Donda album artwork is simply an all-black cover, while Drake’s CLB illustrated cover features 12 pregnant women emojis lined up wearing different colored blouses and holding their rotound bellies.

Denzel's comments come after he salutied Kendrick Lamar on Friday (May 13) for his stellar work on his just-released album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. “Trust nobody only ya mama nem,” he wrote, referring to the MM&TBS track, “Father Time."

Denzel raised some eyebrows earlier this week with his proclamation that he’s the best rapper alive, period.

In an XXL interview, the South Florida rhymer talked about his new album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future. When asked what’s next for him, Denzel declared, "Just look out for me. Look out for any of the next projects that’s ’bout to come out. I’m ’bout to shake the whole game up. I don’t care what anybody got to say, bro. I’m the best rapper alive. Point blank, period."

You gotta love Denzel Curry’s confidence as a bonafide lyricist.