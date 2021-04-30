Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black and Denzel Curry 2016 XXL Freshman Cypher Lyrics

Foresight is a powerful thing and back in 2016, XXL introduced its annual and coveted 2016 XXL Freshman class. Fast-forward to present day, rappers inducted that year such as Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black and Denzel Curry are still making marks in hip-hop with their rhymes, creativity, endorsement deals, philanthropy and much more.

All five of the aforementioned artists have landed on the Billboard charts, whether it was for a single or an album. As recently as October of last year, 21 Savage snagged the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for his album Savage Mode 2 with producer Metro Boomin. Towards the top of last year, in March of 2020, Lil Uzi had similar success with his Eternal Atake album.

However, before their Billboard-charting status and the many other accolades they've landed, these gentlemen were XXL Freshman spitting bars together. Check out the lyrics to their 2016 XXL Freshman Cypher below.

VERSE 1: Denzel Curry

Rest in power, it's all about power

Squeeze two lemons together and really all you'll have is sour

Diesel, niggas'll smoke your ass to have the juice

Riding around in an all-black coupe

Couple of pigeons that's ready to shoot, shit

Ducking and bucking and dodging and dropping

With 48 ounces and cigarette butts

Fucking around with the up echelon

They will turn you to cubes and I hope you be gone

Envelope overload, cranium overdose

Denny Cascade, what the fuck is the halves

Click clack, get powed, bitch, it's a wrap

Tierra my witness, I pray for a nap

Youngin' and restless, return with a past

Key in ignition, foot on the gas

None of you niggas is acting that jab

Gold teeth in the Glock and a Cybertech mask

Ring gun, particles, turn you into molecules

Planet shrooms, planet shrooms, I'll take you to my panic room

VERSE 2: Lil Uzi Vert

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

All these niggas stealin' my style, can I get my flow back?

Yeah, bop on that bitch like Kodak

Yeah, bitch, you know that

Yeah, I push your shit all back (Kodak Black: Woop, woop)

Told that bitch I got money, aye (Kodak Black: Woop)

Countin' them hundreds, it's nothing, aye

Told that lil' bitch I got money, aye

Told that lil' bitch that's it nothing, aye (Kodak Black: Skrrt, skrrt, tied)

Hit that bitch right from the back, she got turkey, I knock out that bitch like it's stuffing, yeah (Kodak Black: Skrrt, skrrt, tied, OK)

Told that lil' bitch that I'm with it

Told that lil' bitch that I'm with it

Aye, wait, 21, Lil Boat, yeah (Kodak Black: Win)

Denzel Curry cut your throat, yeah (Kodak Black: Yeah)

Kodak do the most, yeah (Kodak Black: Win)

Told that lil' bitch I got all the money (Kodak Black: Uh)

I swear this shit is just nothing (Kodak Black: Uh)

I just be dancin' right up on that bitch, yeah

What you be stuntin'?

VERSE 3: Lil Yachty

That boy not gang, no, that boy not my friend

I hang with my gang, the same gang that felt all of my pain

When I was struggling through the rain

When I had no guap with no ice

Wasn't no food but rice

All of these bitches they want me but they get one night

Fuck ’em, I give a fuck what you sayin'

Bitch nigga know I ain't playing

I'm ’bout my fetty

Sailing Team armored, we ready

Fuck up that nigga if he talk out too heavy

I'm ’bout it, chains on my neck cost me twenty

Look at your diamonds

Your diamonds look cloudy, they fake

Young nigga in the Gucci Stans

Fuck with me if you wanna die

Young nigga, I don't wear no suit and ties

Fuck no

Lil Boat!

VERSE 4: 21 Savage

21, 21, 21, 21, 21, 21

I sent my bitch to the store ’cause we ran out of soda (Lil Uzi Vert: What?)

Bitch, I'm tryna cook this yola (Lil Yachty: 21)

Hundred round drum on the bottom of that shit (Lil Uzi Vert: Do-do-do-do-do)

Chop a nigga down like a fucking lawnmower (Lil Yachty: Grrr)

AK-47 ’round my muthafuckin' shoulder (Lil Yachty: 21)

Pull up in a Rover, then I pulled off on a Fisker

Pulled up on your bitch, she sucked my dick

And then you kissed her (Lil Uzi Vert: Goddamn)

Young Savage, bitch

And I don't play ’round with them swishers (Lil Uzi Vert: Hmm)

I just smoke them woods (Lil Yachty: Yeah)

Bitch, I'm from the hood (Lil Yachty: Yeah)

Zone 6, Bouldercrest Road, you can't go there

21 Gang, bitch, yeah (Lil Yachty: 21, 21, 21)

I'm in NYC, I think I got a fucking show there (Lil Uzi Vert: Yeah)

Hold up, Rollie on my wrist

Rollie on my bitch (Lil Uzi Vert: What?), 30 on my waist (Lil Uzi Vert: What?)

30 to your face (Lil Uzi Vert: Yeah), 60 to your face (Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty: Yeah)

90 to your face (Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty: Yeah), that's a closed case (Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty: Yeah)

You an old nigga, man, you washed up

Young Savage, man, I got my car washed up

Pulled up on a muthafuckin' nigga, wrapped up (Lil Yachty: Yeah)

Then I pulled up in a muthafuckin' Brink's truck

21, 21, 21, 21, 21, 21

VERSE 5: Kodak Black

Now who the fuck picked this lil' sorry-ass beat?

I'm from the ugly corner, man, them lil' sour-ass streets

Damn, homie, I'm the one who let your starving-ass eat

And you was hungry, I ain't have to let your sorry-ass eat

My cousin G-Wayne got off for manslaughter last week

Gave my dog a buck 50, that nigga brought me back three

I'ma— a nigga broad and get up all in them cheeks

Tied, they dead flies

