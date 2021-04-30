Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black and Denzel Curry 2016 XXL Freshman Cypher Lyrics
Foresight is a powerful thing and back in 2016, XXL introduced its annual and coveted 2016 XXL Freshman class. Fast-forward to present day, rappers inducted that year such as Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black and Denzel Curry are still making marks in hip-hop with their rhymes, creativity, endorsement deals, philanthropy and much more.
All five of the aforementioned artists have landed on the Billboard charts, whether it was for a single or an album. As recently as October of last year, 21 Savage snagged the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for his album Savage Mode 2 with producer Metro Boomin. Towards the top of last year, in March of 2020, Lil Uzi had similar success with his Eternal Atake album.
However, before their Billboard-charting status and the many other accolades they've landed, these gentlemen were XXL Freshman spitting bars together. Check out the lyrics to their 2016 XXL Freshman Cypher below.
VERSE 1: Denzel Curry
Rest in power, it's all about power
Squeeze two lemons together and really all you'll have is sour
Diesel, niggas'll smoke your ass to have the juice
Riding around in an all-black coupe
Couple of pigeons that's ready to shoot, shit
Ducking and bucking and dodging and dropping
With 48 ounces and cigarette butts
Fucking around with the up echelon
They will turn you to cubes and I hope you be gone
Envelope overload, cranium overdose
Denny Cascade, what the fuck is the halves
Click clack, get powed, bitch, it's a wrap
Tierra my witness, I pray for a nap
Youngin' and restless, return with a past
Key in ignition, foot on the gas
None of you niggas is acting that jab
Gold teeth in the Glock and a Cybertech mask
Ring gun, particles, turn you into molecules
Planet shrooms, planet shrooms, I'll take you to my panic room
VERSE 2: Lil Uzi Vert
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
All these niggas stealin' my style, can I get my flow back?
Yeah, bop on that bitch like Kodak
Yeah, bitch, you know that
Yeah, I push your shit all back (Kodak Black: Woop, woop)
Told that bitch I got money, aye (Kodak Black: Woop)
Countin' them hundreds, it's nothing, aye
Told that lil' bitch I got money, aye
Told that lil' bitch that's it nothing, aye (Kodak Black: Skrrt, skrrt, tied)
Hit that bitch right from the back, she got turkey, I knock out that bitch like it's stuffing, yeah (Kodak Black: Skrrt, skrrt, tied, OK)
Told that lil' bitch that I'm with it
Told that lil' bitch that I'm with it
Aye, wait, 21, Lil Boat, yeah (Kodak Black: Win)
Denzel Curry cut your throat, yeah (Kodak Black: Yeah)
Kodak do the most, yeah (Kodak Black: Win)
Told that lil' bitch I got all the money (Kodak Black: Uh)
I swear this shit is just nothing (Kodak Black: Uh)
I just be dancin' right up on that bitch, yeah
What you be stuntin'?
VERSE 3: Lil Yachty
That boy not gang, no, that boy not my friend
I hang with my gang, the same gang that felt all of my pain
When I was struggling through the rain
When I had no guap with no ice
Wasn't no food but rice
All of these bitches they want me but they get one night
Fuck ’em, I give a fuck what you sayin'
Bitch nigga know I ain't playing
I'm ’bout my fetty
Sailing Team armored, we ready
Fuck up that nigga if he talk out too heavy
I'm ’bout it, chains on my neck cost me twenty
Look at your diamonds
Your diamonds look cloudy, they fake
Young nigga in the Gucci Stans
Fuck with me if you wanna die
Young nigga, I don't wear no suit and ties
Fuck no
Lil Boat!
VERSE 4: 21 Savage
21, 21, 21, 21, 21, 21
I sent my bitch to the store ’cause we ran out of soda (Lil Uzi Vert: What?)
Bitch, I'm tryna cook this yola (Lil Yachty: 21)
Hundred round drum on the bottom of that shit (Lil Uzi Vert: Do-do-do-do-do)
Chop a nigga down like a fucking lawnmower (Lil Yachty: Grrr)
AK-47 ’round my muthafuckin' shoulder (Lil Yachty: 21)
Pull up in a Rover, then I pulled off on a Fisker
Pulled up on your bitch, she sucked my dick
And then you kissed her (Lil Uzi Vert: Goddamn)
Young Savage, bitch
And I don't play ’round with them swishers (Lil Uzi Vert: Hmm)
I just smoke them woods (Lil Yachty: Yeah)
Bitch, I'm from the hood (Lil Yachty: Yeah)
Zone 6, Bouldercrest Road, you can't go there
21 Gang, bitch, yeah (Lil Yachty: 21, 21, 21)
I'm in NYC, I think I got a fucking show there (Lil Uzi Vert: Yeah)
Hold up, Rollie on my wrist
Rollie on my bitch (Lil Uzi Vert: What?), 30 on my waist (Lil Uzi Vert: What?)
30 to your face (Lil Uzi Vert: Yeah), 60 to your face (Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty: Yeah)
90 to your face (Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty: Yeah), that's a closed case (Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty: Yeah)
You an old nigga, man, you washed up
Young Savage, man, I got my car washed up
Pulled up on a muthafuckin' nigga, wrapped up (Lil Yachty: Yeah)
Then I pulled up in a muthafuckin' Brink's truck
21, 21, 21, 21, 21, 21
VERSE 5: Kodak Black
Now who the fuck picked this lil' sorry-ass beat?
I'm from the ugly corner, man, them lil' sour-ass streets
Damn, homie, I'm the one who let your starving-ass eat
And you was hungry, I ain't have to let your sorry-ass eat
My cousin G-Wayne got off for manslaughter last week
Gave my dog a buck 50, that nigga brought me back three
I'ma— a nigga broad and get up all in them cheeks
Tied, they dead flies
