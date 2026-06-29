Bankroll Freddie Claims He’s Being Mistreated and Losing Weight in Solitary Confinement at Mississippi Prison

Bankroll Freddie is speaking out over what he says is "cruel and unusual punishment" at the prison he is being housed in.

On Sunday (June 28), the Arkansas native shared a lengthy post to his Instagram account calling out FCI Yazoo City Low in Mississippi, where he's been serving the 150-month sentence he was handed down in 2024 for gun and drug charges.

In the post, Freddie claimed he has been kept in the Special Housing Unit (SHU), commonly known as "the hole," since April 16 for 23 hours a day following a phone-related disciplinary incident that he says was ultimately dismissed.

"My disciplinary charge was expunged on 4/30, so I should have been released from the SHU the same week," he wrote. "Instead, because of who I am, they’ve continued to keep me here, and that’s not right."

Freddie went on to allege he is being housed alone and treated differently from other inmates in similar situations. He also claimed he has lost more than 20 pounds while in confinement and accused prison staff of failing to provide proper meals.

Beyond his own situation, the Quality Control rapper also alleged broader issues inside the facility including disrespectful treatment from staff, limited access to commissary and hygiene products, transfer delays and concerns over how inmates’ First Step Act and SCA time credits are being calculated.

"We need help," he added. "What is happening here amounts to cruel and unusual punishment."

Freddie also noted that his legal team is already working to have him transferred, claiming he is currently housed in a unit where he should not be placed and alleging staff have been unable to explain why he remains there.

A rep for FCI Yazoo City Low has released the following statement to XXL in response to Freddie's claims.

"As a general matter, the BOP and FCC Yazoo City take seriously our duty to protect all individuals entrusted to our custody, as well as maintain the safety of correctional employees and the community," the statement reads. "As part of that obligation, we review safety protocols and implement corrective actions when identified as necessary in those reviews to ensure that our mission of operating safe, secure, and humane facilities is fulfilled."

View Freddie's full statement below.

See Bankroll Freddie's Allegations Against FCI Yazoo City Low

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