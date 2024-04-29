Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty of Federal Drug and Gun Charges

Bankroll Freddie is found guilty of multiple federal charges following his arrest back in 2022.

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty of Federal Gun and Drug Charges

According to documents obtained by XXL on Monday (April 29), the U.S. District Court in Eastern District Arkansas ruled earlier this month that Bankroll Freddie, real name Freddie Gladney III, was found guilty of multiple federal counts. The rapper was found guilty of one count of marijuana possession and distribution, one count of possession and distribution of a controlled substance, one count of firearm possession in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of using a communications facility in the furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

XXL has reached out to Bankroll Freddie's team and the U.S. District Court in Eastern District Arkansas for further comment.

Bankroll Freddie Arrested as Part of Major Drug Bust

The Quality Control rapper was arrested back in April of 2022 along with 34 others as part of a federal drug bust in Crittenden County, Ark. The Arkansas native was charged as part of a sprawling 61-count indictment against the Every Body Killas (EBK) gang, of which Bankroll Freddie was allegedly a member.

The Department of Justice claimed at the time EBK and another gang called the Loady Murder Mobb "voluntarily and intentionally conspired" to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, meth and marijuana together. Bankroll will be sentenced at a later date.

On the music front, Bankroll hasn't been able to release anything since his arrest. His last full-length drop was From Trap to Rap 2 back in 2022. That mixtape features appearances from Lil Baby, Big Moochie Grape, Icewear Vezzo, the late Young Dolph, Money Man and more.