Here Are 21 Savage’s Best Songs

When it comes to trap music, 21 Savage is one of the biggest stars of the subgenre. While he's earned a Grammy win and even has a diamond certification for his verse on Post Malone's "Rockstar," the Atlanta rapper's street-centered roots is what garnered him initial acclaim.

The former 2016 XXL Freshman started his grind on the mixtape circuit working with ATL's top producers like Sonny Digital, Metro Boomin and many others. Beginning with his 2015 debut mixtape, The Slaughter Tape, 21 invited fans into his nihilistic mind with "Skrrt Skrrt" and "Pinky." The Atlanta-raised rapper then delivered more gun-toting rhymes on "Red Opps" from the Sonny Digital-produced Free Guwop EP. The riotous track features 21 painting a visual picture of chaos around him with his trademark gunshot ad-libs.

Although 21 Savage has mastered the art of rapping about the streets and hood politics, not all of his songs are about gloom and doom. He expands his subject matter to discuss wealth on "Bank Account," from his 2017 debut studio project, Issa Album. The rhymer also reflects on his relationship with the ladies on "Ball w/o you", from his 2018 effort, I Am > I Was.

Some of 21's best songs are with his friend and longtime collaborator Metro Boomin. On "No Heart," from their 2016 joint project, Savage Mode, 21 spits in his signature flow about how his rough childhood made him merciless in the streets. Then there's his collaborative project, Her Loss, on which he outshines Drake on the bouncy club banger "Rich Flex."

This list showcases 21's skill level when it comes to bars and flows featuring his underground tracks, fan favorites and mainstream hits. Check out 21 Savage's best songs below.