Here Are Rappers’ Popular Sisters You Should Be Following on Social Media
For rappers who are constantly in the public eye, nothing is more comforting than having a bond with a sibling to share some of the ups and the downs in the hectic rap game. While there are many hip-hop brotherly connections—Pusha-T and No Malice of the Clipse; Chance The Rapper and Taylor Bennett; to Juicy J and Project Pat—there are other rappers who have popular siblings that don't rap but are still in the public eye.
Latto shares that bond with her sister, Brooklyn Nikole, who has been seen by the rapper's side from red carpets to her own radio Apple Music radio show. On the flip side, Nikole is making her presence felt on social media as a fashion model and businesswoman.
Similarly, Cardi B's sister, Hennessy Carolina, who initially gained fame in reality television, is an influencer on social media as well as does plenty of hosting duties at clubs. Hennessy, 27, often posts videos on TikTok of herself being a great aunt to Kulture and Wave, Cardi's two children with Offset.
Some people may have been surprised that Lil Yachty has a younger sister named Nina McCollum or Nina Simone, as she is affectionally called on social media. The hairstylist often shares fly ’fits on her Instagram page. Recently, she got a major look courtesy of her famous brother who featured her in his new video for "Strike (Holster)."
So with that, XXL highlights some famous siblings you should follow on social media. Check them out below.
Brooklyn Nikole
While Latto brings big energy to the rap game, her sister, Brooklyn Nikole, delivers her stylish energy to social media. The 20-year-old fashion model has over 425,000 followers on her Instagram page. Brooklyn just launched her own beauty line called Beauty by Brooklyn. Recently, Latto invited her sister to to appear on the 777 Radio show on Apple Music. You can listen to their chat below.
Hennessy Carolina
Cardi B is one of the most popular rappers on social media, and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, is a famous social media star as well. Hennessy is the young sister of the Bronx rhymer and gained fame on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: New York for two seasons, 2016 to 2018.
Hennessy parlayed her reality television exposure into a fashion and social media career. The 27-year-old fashionista has over 8 million followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, on TikTok, Hennessy shares videos to her 275,000 followers of her daily activities, which include being a doting aunt to Cardi's two children with Offset, daughter Kulture, 3, and son Wave, 7 months.
Kayla B
Kayla B, born Kayla Bennett, is the late rapper King Von’s sister, and she is also a rapper. Much like her brother, the 27-year-old rhymer is making a name for herself in the Chicago drill music scene. On social media, Kayla regularly shares her music with her 619,000 followers on her Instagram page. In her latest song and video for "Phony," the Chi-town native warns haters that she's not one to play games with. Kayla B is ready to continue in her late brother's footsteps.
Leilani
Polo G isn't the only musically inclined member of his family. The Chicago rapper's older sister, Leilani, is an up-and-coming R&B singer. Much like her brother, the 25-year-old artist rap-croons in her songs, which are often about tumultuous relationships (peep her "T-Shirt" video below). On her Instagram page, Leilani showcases life as a rising artist with style.
Nina Simone
Nina Simone, born Nina McCollum, is Lil Yachty's younger sister. Nina has been active on social media promoting her hair and beauty brand called Pinktensions. She's also been sharing her stylish photos with her 156,000 followers on her Instagram page. Recently, Nina got a major look courtesy of her famous brother Lil Boat. In his new video for his song "Strike (Holster)," Nina makes a cameo at the end of the clip. Nina recently posted a Q&A video where she answered many of her fans' questions. You can watch it below.
HiDorraah
HiDorraah is the younger sister of Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who is currently going through a tough legal battle. Before the legal drama, Thugger was mentoring HiDorraah's blossoming rap career. Thug featured HiDorraah on his Slime Language 2 (Deluxe) album in 2021, with the bouncy rap ballad "Como Te Llama." Recently, HiDorraah has been keeping her fans updated on her brother's legal case via Instagram and Twitter. She also has several photos on her IG page that reveal the close bond between her and her big brother Young Thug.