For rappers who are constantly in the public eye, nothing is more comforting than having a bond with a sibling to share some of the ups and the downs in the hectic rap game. While there are many hip-hop brotherly connections—Pusha-T and No Malice of the Clipse; Chance The Rapper and Taylor Bennett; to Juicy J and Project Pat—there are other rappers who have popular siblings that don't rap but are still in the public eye.

Latto shares that bond with her sister, Brooklyn Nikole, who has been seen by the rapper's side from red carpets to her own radio Apple Music radio show. On the flip side, Nikole is making her presence felt on social media as a fashion model and businesswoman.

Similarly, Cardi B's sister, Hennessy Carolina, who initially gained fame in reality television, is an influencer on social media as well as does plenty of hosting duties at clubs. Hennessy, 27, often posts videos on TikTok of herself being a great aunt to Kulture and Wave, Cardi's two children with Offset.

Some people may have been surprised that Lil Yachty has a younger sister named Nina McCollum or Nina Simone, as she is affectionally called on social media. The hairstylist often shares fly ’fits on her Instagram page. Recently, she got a major look courtesy of her famous brother who featured her in his new video for "Strike (Holster)."

So with that, XXL highlights some famous siblings you should follow on social media. Check them out below.