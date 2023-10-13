Cardi B Responds to People Accusing Her of Stealing Nicki Minaj’s Flow

Cardi B is clapping back after being accused of ripping off Nicki Minaj's flow on a new song.

Cardi B Responds to Stolen Flow Accusation

Cardi B has had enough of being accused of stealing Nicki Minaj's flow from the 2020 6ix9ine collab "Trollz" on the new Offset track "Freaky." She responded to her detractors as well as providing a receipt on Friday (Oct. 13) On X, formerly known as Twitter, Bardi liked a post that pointed out the flow she uses on the 'Set track is a basic rap flow that Cardi also used on the Fat Joe, Dre and Anuel AA collab "Yes" in 2019. In the comment section of a blog post about the topic, Cardi had more thoughts.

"I really been chillin and minding my business," Cardi B wrote. "Ya love to attach my name to bulls**t trying to make it trend and flooding wit tweets but then when I respond it’s I’m the problem. yep ima clear my name every time. Leave me tf alone if ya got a problem wit it AHHHH HAAAA."

Cardi B Working on Her Own Album

Cardi B plans to follow Offset with the release of her sophomore album in the next few months. After releasing her new single "Bongos" with Megan Thee Stallion last month, Cardi is gearing up for an early 2024 release for her still-untitled second LP.

